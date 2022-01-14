Jamie Lynn Spears Says Her Father Jamie Is ‘Human,’ and the Family Is ‘Healing’ (Exclusive)

Jamie Lynn Spears has no regrets about her upbringing.

Lauren Zima of ET spoke with the 30-year-old actress about her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in which she discussed her father, Jamie Spears, and the pressure she felt as a child.

In her book, which will be released in January.

Jamie Lynn, 18, claims that the Spears family was concerned with maintaining appearances and wanting to put on a show for the world because of their celebrity.

Jamie Lynn rose to fame as a teen thanks to her starring role on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, in addition to her sister, Britney Spears, who is a pop superstar.

“Well, I think that to some extent, every family wants to appear a certain way, whether they live in a small town or a big city, you know, you all want to keep things private or keep up appearances,” she says.

“And so I think it was just getting too personal, to the point where I was incorporating it into my own life and personality.”

I felt pressured to be perfect all of the time, which is something no one should feel, especially when they’re young, and I think it was important for me to speak about it openly and honestly so that my daughters could hear about all of the flaws and messiness from my perspective.”

She continues, “I never want them to feel pressured to be perfect.”

“Being open and honest about the mistakes that I or they make is probably healing for them, but it is also healing for others.”

Jamie Lynn writes in her memoir about the trauma she claims she has suffered as a result of her father’s alleged drinking and her mother, Lynne Spears’ “pretending.” ET has reached out to the attorneys for Jamie, Lynne, and Britney Spears for comment on Jamie Lynn’s book allegations.

Jamie Lynn, who has a brother named Bryan Spears, says she doesn’t wish her parents had done anything differently when it came to raising her and her siblings.

“It’s difficult to say,” she admits, “especially because I’m a parent.”

“I’m sure there are things.

