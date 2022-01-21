Jamie Lynn Spears Sends Britney Spears a Text Message About Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears Sends Britney Spears a Message About Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is removing some receipts from her wallet.

Jamie Lynn claps back at those who doubted she tried to help her sister, Britney Spears, get out of her conservatorship in the second part of her interview with Spotify’s Call Me Daddy podcast, reading a text she claims to have sent Britney back in November 2020.

In 2008, Britney Spears was placed under conservatorship.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, months after she spoke out against it in court.

Jamie Lynn told ET in an interview to promote her new memoir, Things I Should’ve Said, that she was a teenager, pregnant with her first child, and thus “pretty preoccupied” at the time the conservatorship was put in place, and that she “didn’t understand a lot of things.”

Jamie Lynn later claimed on Twitter that Jamie Lynn was “aloof” to her situation as she grew older, telling ABC News that she “went out of her way to make sure that [Britney] had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family.”

Jamie Lynn read a text message she claims she sent Britney in November while on the podcast.

11, 2020, in an attempt to demonstrate that she was attempting to assist Britney in escaping the conservatorship.

The Zoey 101 star also claimed that the next morning, she sent the same text to Britney’s now-fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Jamie Lynn provided screenshots of a lengthy text that claimed, among other things, that their father, Jamie Spears, was ready to resign as conservator.

In September 2021, he was suspended as conservator, with the conservatorship ending the following month.

Jamie Lynn read, “I actually spoke to Dad, and he is more than willing to agree [to]drop all this extra legal crap, extra lawyers, and extra court dates that they keep creating, only for you to keep getting denied, and letting you down each time,” Jamie Lynn said.

“If you’re willing to talk to him and start the legal process to get what you want, dad is on board as well.”

“I have nothing to gain or lose,” Jamie Lynn concluded her message.

