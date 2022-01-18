Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Her Thoughts on Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s Split

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out on Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s Split

Jamie Lynn Spears recalled being “so sad” after Britney Spears and her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, split during the first part of her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Jamie Lynn Spears is reminiscing about Britney Spears’ highly publicized breakup with Justin Timberlake.

The first of a two-part interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, which premiered on Jan.

Jamie Lynn, 17, expressed her sadness after learning that her sister and the NSYNC frontman had broken up in 2002 after nearly four years of dating.

Jamie Lynn said, “I think everyone thought it would last forever.”

“I was heartbroken first and foremost because my sister was heartbroken, but it was also the first time I realized I didn’t know everything there was to know about the relationship.”

Perhaps they were trying to protect me, and why would they talk to me about anything? It was sad to see my sister so upset.”

As fans may recall, the two stars reigned as the pop world’s power couple during their well-known romance.

Jamie Lynn went on to say that she doesn’t “truly” know why Justin and Britney broke up, but that they were “criminalized” and held to a “different standard” than other adults their age. Both Justin and Britney were around 21 years old at the time of their breakup.

The author of The Things I Should’ve Said also discussed her sister’s feelings after Justin’s 2002 breakup single, “Cry Me A River,” was widely assumed to be about Justin’s romance with Britney Spears.

“When ‘Cry Me a River’ came out, I thought, ‘How heartbreaking it must have been for my sister,'” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong, that’s a great way to start your solo career, right? That’s a great way to do it, but it made me sad.”

“And my sister she wrote that song ‘Everytime’ and she’s beyond brilliant with anything creative and she picked that song out on the piano,” she continued, referring to Britney’s slow ballad, which was released a year after Justin’s single.

And she wrote it, and it still makes me cry because I remember how heartbroken she was when she wrote it, because it was her song and it was his song.”

After the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears aired in February 2021, Justin…

