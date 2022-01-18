Jamie Lynn Spears sobs on the blog after learning that her sister Britney Spears has shaved her head.

During a new interview, the 30-year-old actress described what it was like to be her younger sibling witnessing the pop star’s public breakdown.

Jamie Lynn appeared as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday to promote her new memoir, which was released on Tuesday.

Jamie mentioned a few details from her book, Things I Should Have Said, about Britney’s alleged “erratic and paranoid” behavior, but host Alex Cooper pressed her for more.

She specifically inquired about the Sweet Magnolias star’s whereabouts after learning that she had shaved her head in 2007.

Jamie Lynn became emotional as she revealed she remembered exactly where she was and how she found out.

“I had been at a basketball game, cheerleading because I was a cheerleader,” she told the host.

“When we got home, [my friends]were like, ‘Oh my God, Jamie Lynn,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Jamie Lynn,’

‘Would you like to see this?’

“And I was like, ‘What do you mean?'” says the speaker.

“It almost felt like one of my friends took enjoyment out of it, which I didn’t like,” Jamie Lynn continued, tears streaming down her face.

I remember being even angrier about it.”

While her parents were attempting to assist her sister, she was left alone and forced to stay at a friend’s house.

They were all hanging out after the game when one of their friends came across the infamous photos on a blog of Britney shaving her own head inside a salon.

After showing them to Jamie Lynn, the teen admitted that she had to act as if it wasn’t breaking her heart, as if it wasn’t such a big deal.

She said all she wanted to do was go home and sleep in her own bed, but she couldn’t because no one was available to accompany her.

“I have no idea what I said,” a tearful Jamie Lynn admitted.

“I’m not sure.”

I pretended it wasn’t such a big deal, but it was.”

Fans of Britney Spears begged Jamie Lynn to stop talking about her experiences with her sister in her new memoir and interview.

When it was revealed that the actress had been asked to reveal private text messages between her and her sister on the podcast, Britney’s fans were outraged.

Following the request, supporters of the 40-year-old have requested that the podcast be canceled.

