Jamie Lynn Spears Tears Up When Talking About Her Relationship With Britney Spears’ Sister

Jamie Lynn Spears Tears Up As She Discusses Her Relationship With Britney Spears’ Sister

Jamie Lynn Spears offers her perspective on the situation.

The 30-year-old actress speaks out about her sister, Britney Spears, after her 13-year conservatorship ended in November in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“That love is still there in full force.”

My sister is a wonderful person.

Jamie Lynn tearfully told ABC News’ Juju Chang, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right for her, and she knows it.”

“I’m not sure why we’re in this predicament right now.”

Jamie Lynn expressed her delight that Britney’s conservatorship was dissolved late last year, adding that she was unaware of the scope of the conservatorship when it was established and still isn’t fully aware of it now.

“I was 17 years old when it was implemented.”

“I didn’t understand what was going on because I was about to have a baby, and I wasn’t focused on it,” she explained.

“I was preoccupied with the fact that I was a pregnant 17-year-old.”

I didn’t know much about it back then, and I still don’t know much about it now.”

“I love my sister…,” [email protected] EXCLUSIVE.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, @jamielynnspears tells @JujuChangABC that she still loves her older sister, @britneyspears. https:t.cokWY5S6eOU4pic.twitter.com4SzC79lryE

Jamie Lynn, who has been chastised for allegedly standing by while Britney was in conservatorship, has revealed for the first time that she worked to provide resources to her sister in order to end the conservatorship.

“Because I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, I set up ways to assist her when she needed it.”

“I went out of my way to make sure she had all of the contacts she needed to possibly end the conservatorship and put an end to everything for our family,” she said.

“Why should we keep doing it if it’s going to cause so much strife?”

Jamie Lynn went on to say that things didn’t turn out well for her as a result of her actions.

“I even spoke with her legal team, her previous legal team, and that did not go well for me,” she claimed.

“I did take it,” says the narrator.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Jamie Lynn Spears Is Moved to Tears Discussing Her Relationship With Sister Britney Spears

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I love my sister … I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her.” Despite their complicated relationship, @jamielynnspears tells @JujuChangABC she still has a deep love for her big sister, @britneyspears. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4pic.twitter.com/4SzC79lryE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard.” @jamielynnspears reveals to @JujuChangABC for the first time that she tried to give her pop star sister, @britneyspears, the resources she’d need to end her conservatorship. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4pic.twitter.com/oVQ8tEMUgB — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022