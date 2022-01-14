Jamie Lynn Spears’ Tell-All Interview, according to Britney Spears’ fans, was a “classic PR tactic.”

For the past few years, Britney Spears has been in the news almost every day.

Jamie Lynn Spears, her younger sister, has been causing a stir lately, which has only grown since she gave a candid interview.

On January 12, 2022, the younger Spears appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her relationship with her famous sister and her thoughts on her sister’s conservatorship, which governed her sister’s life for many years.

While some fans praised Jamie Lynn Spears for her confessions, others saw flaws in the video interview.

Some even questioned Jamie Lynn Spears’ motives, pointing to possible “PR tactics” used by the singer to gain public favor.

Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears’ new book, is on a promotional tour.

The actor recently appeared on Good Morning America as part of her tour to talk about her life.

Her bond with her older sister, Britney Spears, is particularly noteworthy.

“When she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” Spears said in the interview.

Jamie Lynn Spears even claimed she spoke directly with Britney Spears’ legal team, claiming she “took the steps to help.” This comes after Britney Spears blamed her family for not doing more to help her in recent social media posts.

She’s even unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram, leading many fans to believe the two sisters are estranged.

Sorry, Jamie Lynn, but a white suit isn’t going to save your career.

Wearing white is a classic PR strategy.

We’re not fooled by your deception.

(hashtag)FreeBritney(hashtag)JamieLynnpic.twitter.com6haU3t3YIm (hashtag)FreeBritney(hashtag)JamieLynn(hashtag)JamieLynn(hashtag)JamieLyn

Jamie Lynn Spears stated that she did her best to assist her older sister.

However, some people were unconvinced.

“Sorry Jamie Lynn… no white suit is going to save your reputation,” a tweet from Pop Culture News said, referring to Spears’ all-white suit in the interview.

Wearing white is a tried-and-true PR strategy.

“We are able to see right through you.”

In the hours and days after the interview, others took to social media, including artist Simon Curtis…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.