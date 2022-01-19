Jamie Lynn Spears’ Tesla Accidentally Killed Several Cats: ‘It’s Really Devastating and Tragic,’ she says.

Jamie Lynn Spears has been chastised for her role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship, as well as the fallout after it was dissolved in November 2021.

Spears is now being chastised for her role in the deaths of her two pet cats.

Jamie Lynn Spears has spent her life following in her sister’s footsteps.

She landed a role on the popular Nickelodeon series All That in the early 2000s, and then went on to star in her own tween drama, Zoey 101, shortly after.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Spears took a break from the spotlight to focus on her family and raising her children.

However, in 2014, she threw her hat into the music ring with the release of her debut EP, The Journey.

She has yet to release a debut album, despite her desire to pursue a career in music.

Spears made her comeback in 2020 as a cast member on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

Spears has amassed a sizable personal fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth, after spending nearly her entire life in the spotlight.

She decided to buy a Tesla car to drive every day, just like many other people with disposable income.

Spears’ Tesla, however, has caused her more grief than happiness, according to an Instagram story shared by Pop Crave in January 2022.

“Someone needs to inform Elon Musk that the Tesla is a secret cat-killer, and it’s a problem that needs to be addressed immediately,” she said.

“We’ve lost a lot of cats because they don’t hear the Tesla crank and bad things happen, and it’s really devastating and tragic for everyone involved.”

“So, since the Tesla is so quiet, maybe when it starts up, he could make one of those noises that bother cat or animal ears, so they know something’s going on, they’re not caught off guard, and things don’t end in a tragic way.”

“Let’s figure this out together, Elon Musk,” she said at the end.

“You owe me two cats.”

Britney Spears hasn’t held back with her criticisms of her sister since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Jamie Lynn is on a media tour to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which she released in January 2022.

“Please, for the sake of Hollywood, put an end to these ludicrous lies…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.