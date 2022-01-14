Jamie Lynn’s ‘crazy lies’ have been slammed by Britney Spears, who claims the pop star ‘locked them in a room with a KNIFE’.

After her younger sister’s shocking knife claims, Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn for her “crazy lies” in a new post.

In a Nightline interview, Britney’s sibling claimed Britney “locked them in a room with a knife.”

The 40-year-old responded to the shocking allegations on Twitter, denying the allegations and writing to Jamie Lynn, “… you’ve stooped to a whole new level of low…”

In a lengthy response, the well-known entertainer went on to explain more about the alleged situation.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.