Jamie Lynn’s new book has been slammed on social media by Britney Spears’ sister over a shocking ‘knife’ claim.

After her younger sister’s shocking knife claims, Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn for her “crazy lies” in a new post.

In a Nightline interview, Britney’s sibling claimed Britney “locked them in a room with a knife.”

“… you’ve stooped to a whole new level of low…” she wrote to Jamie Lynn on Twitter in response to the accusations.

“So please, please stop telling these crazy lies for the Hollywood books,” Britney continued.

Only a scumbag would fabricate such things about someone, as far as I’m aware.”

Jamie Lynn previously claimed that the “erratic” singer once “locked them in a room with a knife” as her “scary behavior spiraled.”

In an interview on Wednesday, the 30-year-old confirmed the allegations.

Britney’s conservatorship ended when?

Britney’s 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November of 2021.

A judge ruled in the pop star’s favor, allowing her to take full control of her life and career for the first time.

Jamie, Britney’s father, was removed as conservator in September after filing a petition to resign.

Disagreements between the siblings in the past

At the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Jamie Lynn performed with Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and others to a remixed medley of Britney Spears’ biggest hits.

Jamie Lynn came out to sing Britney’s 2011 smash Till The World Ends while her older sibling sat in the audience and watched.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!” Britney had ripped Jamie Lynn in an enraged rant.

What’s been going on with Britney?

Britney has been vocal about her newfound freedom since her conservatorship ended in November, and she recently appeared to unfollow Jamie Lynn on Instagram.

Before her big court victory, the mother of two had slammed her sister, calling her a “mean a**” after Jamie appeared to shade her in an Instagram caption that read, “May the Lord’s peace be with you, and your spirit.”

