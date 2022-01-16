Jamie Lynn’s public feud with Britney Spears is ‘tacky,’ but she loves her ‘unconditionally,’ according to Britney’s sister.

After slamming her younger sister Jamie Lynn in another scathing Twitter post, Britney Spears issued a new statement saying she loves her unconditionally.

“All I know is that I love you unconditionally!!!” she wrote in a lengthy tweet to Jamie Lynn.

“So go ahead and say whatever you want… it’s so tacky for a family to fight like this in public!!! You say you love me… but your loyalty is still with the people who have hurt me the most!!!”

When their father Jamie Spears treated her “worse than a death row inmate,” the pop star chastised her younger sister for “doing nothing.”

“I know you worked hard for the life you have, and you’ve accomplished incredible things.”

“However, I think we’d both agree that the family has never been anywhere near as harsh on you as they have been on me!!!” Britney added.

For the most recent news and updates on Britney Spears, visit our live blog…

Disagreements between the siblings in the past

At the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Jamie Lynn performed a remixed medley of Britney Spears’ biggest songs alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and others.

Jamie Lynn came out to sing Britney’s 2011 smash Till The World Ends while her older brother sat in the audience and watched.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!” Britney had ripped Jamie Lynn in an angry rant.

Continued Jamie Lynn’s response

In response to Britney’s criticism, the younger sibling added:

“Quite frankly, the things being said are completely false, and I feel compelled to clarify this because it’s becoming increasingly difficult for me to explain to my oldest daughter why our family is still receiving death threats as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts.”

“I’m sorry to break my sister’s heart, but my book isn’t about her.”

I can’t help but be a Spears, and some of my experiences revolve around my sister.

“I’ve worked hard since I was a child, and despite being someone’s little sister, I’ve built a career.”

What exactly did Jamie Lynn say?

Jamie Lynn, 30, opened up about her decision to write about specific moments with her famous sibling during an interview with Good Morning America to promote her new memoir.

Jamie Lynn, on the other hand, was accused by Britney, 40, of using her name to promote the book.

Jamie Lynn retaliated in a new statement, writing, “Last thing I..

Latest News from Infosurhoy.