Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have how many children?

Since the mid-2000s, Jamie Oliver has been on our screens, alone and with his loved ones, cooking family favorites.

His ever-expanding family with wife Jools has taken center stage in some of his recent TV cooking shows, and even in his 2021 book Together, despite being kept behind closed doors for a long time.

The couple has been together since they were 17 years old, when they met in their hometown of Essex.

Jamie and Jools got married in 2000 and have five kids together.

When they were 27, they had their first child, Poppy.

River, the couple’s youngest child, was welcomed back into the family in 2016.

Poppy, who was born in March 2002, is the oldest at 19 years old.

The adolescent is currently enrolled in college.

“Every bone in my body misses you, that’s the only way to describe it,” Jools wrote in an emotional Instagram post to her eldest daughter in September 2020, after she left for university.

Daisy, born in April 2003, is the next in line.

“Happy 18th birthday to my second child Daisy xxxx Where has my little girl gone?? What a journey it’s been!” Jamie wrote on her 18th birthday.

“You’re such an amazing kind bonkers young lady… me and mum adore you… happy birthday babe xxx let’s hope this summer is more normal andamp; fun packed for everyone much love dad x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x

Petal, who is 12 years old and was born in April 2009, is the middle child.

She resembles her mother in appearance, just like her sisters.

When her adoring mother posts photos of her daughter, fans frequently comment on how much she resembles Jools.

Buddy was born in September of 2010 and is 11 years old.

He is the Oliver family’s firstborn son, born six years before River.

He is a skilled surfer, according to his mother.

Little River Rocket, who is five years old, is the youngest of the group.

He was born in the month of August of 2016.

Jamie’s father Jamie paid tribute to him with a sweet Facebook post on his fifth birthday.