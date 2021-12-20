Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, discuss how they honor their ‘angel’ son Jonathan during the holidays.

Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, reveal how they honor their ‘angel’ son Jonathan during the holidays in a heartfelt way.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour of their RV holiday decorations, including how they honor their “angel” son Jonathan each year.

“This is the first year that we’ll be celebrating Christmas in an RV,” Hehner, 38, told Us exclusively about the couple’s new digs, which they moved into earlier this year to work on their marriage.

Hehner and Otis, 35, treated their two children, daughter Henley, 4, and son Hendrix, 19 months, to a decorating party after picking them up from school.

They all worked together to decorate the vehicle with a third tree, as well as other holiday decorations like a snow rug, pinecones, and a light-up fox and squirrel.

Hehner chuckled, “Because every RV needs a light-up fox.”

The Married at First Sight alums brought their daughter’s Elf on the Shelf back from a recent visit to Otis’ family to kick off the holiday season.

Hehner then enlisted his eldest child’s assistance in beginning to decorate the miniature fake tree, before pointing out a special ornament that they made sure to display.

“Jamie and I tried to gather as many ornaments as we could that were appropriate for this year.

Henley got her ballerina,” he said, before raising the angel wings in memory of their stillborn son, Jonathan, who died in 2016.

“He was our firstborn, too good for this world.”

As a result, we always have angel wings on hand to hang on Jonathan’s Christmas tree.”

“He went to heaven to be an angel,” Otis added, explaining the sweet ornament.

Every year, the family “buys presents for little boys who would be Jonathan’s age” and donates them in his honor, according to the Bachelor alum.

On Rainbow Baby Day in August, the New York native reflected on Jonathan’s death.

Otis captioned throwback photos from her pregnancy with her daughter in 2017 with the caption, “I’ve never wished for my children to stop growing up or to stay little forever.”

“I thank God every. single. day that they were able to grow big and strong because their older brother, Johnathan, was unable to do so.”

I’ll never forget wishing I could have done *something* to protect Johnathan.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Jamie Otis and Husband Doug Hehner Share the Touching Way They Honor ‘Angel’ Son Jonathan During the Holidays