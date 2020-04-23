Jamie Otis Gets Emotional After Taking Coronavirus Test Before Her Due Date

Jamie Otis is reminding us that we aren’t alone.

With everything going on in the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed, uneasy and stressed.

In fact, those are some of the very emotions the 33-year-old reality TV personality—who is pregnant with her second child—is currently feeling.

On Wednesday, the Married at First Sight alum detailed her recent doctor’s visit, especially after reaching full-term status with her pregnancy. She revealed on her Instagram Stories that she got tested for COVID-19, per her doctor’s recommendation.

However, the entire experience triggered some emotions for the former Bachelor contestant.

“I’m crying all the time these days, I feel so silly, but… I genuinely am so nervous,” she shared in a candid video on Instagram, with tears streaming down her face.

She added, “I feel like everything is gonna be fine, but I just got the COVID-19 test because I’m full-term now, and I think I’m fine. But them I’m like, ‘Am I fine? I don’t know that I’m fine.'”

“Just the swab… that hurt really bad,” she shared. “I was like, if I can’t handle the swap going up my nose, how am I gonna have an unmedicated childbirth?! I think I’m just a little overwhelmed and feel mad at myself for being such a wimp about this.”

“I feel like I’m annoying to my husband [Doug Hehner] and my daughter [Henley Grace]. I don’t know how to reset my brain so I can just chill the eff out,” Jamie expressed, wiping away her tears.

To calm down and de-stress, the reality TV star said she’s been meditating, using her diffuser and trying to “think happy thoughts.”

In her Instagram caption, she admitted that she planned to take a “cutesy pic” to celebrate her full-term pregnancy. However, given her actual mood, she didn’t want to fake things on social media.

“I don’t wanna pretend I’m all happy-go-lucky over here when I’m a complete MESS,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “I’m embarrassed to admit it & I feel *so* annoying to even be concerned about anything!”

In addition to sharing her feelings, she also took a moment to thank those who are risking their lives and working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

“I feel so corny to say this, but I genuinely want to thank everyone who is out there risking their lives to help save everyone else/deliver their foods, stock the shelves, etc.,” she shared.

Adding, “I’m so fortunate that I have a HEALTHY rainbow baby who is FULL TERM! (I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy) I am the LUCKY one who gets to stay home and quarantine while others have to go out and risk their lives to help those who are sick. Honestly, I’m an RN and should be out there helping too but instead I’m safe inside. Which I justify with being pregnant but there are *so many* pregnant women going into the battle zone daily! They’re the real heroes!!!!⁣”

⁣Before closing her caption, she let everyone know they aren’t alone in feeling all the emotions.

“If you’re a pregnant mama worried over everything and anything right now aaaaand you feel kinda psycho with your emotions – girl, I GET IT. I’m here for you if you need to vent,” she said. “We will ALL get through this! One step at a time!”