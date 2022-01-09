Jamie Otis Opens Up About Her Reality Regrets, Reveals She Still Blushes About Giving Bachelor Ben Flajnik Kissing Advice on TV Jamie Otis Opens Up About Her Reality Regrets, Reveals She Still Blushes About Giving Bachelor Ben Flajnik Kissing Advice on TV

Jamie Otis Reveals She Still Blushes About Giving Bachelor Ben Flajnik Kissing Advice on TV Jamie Otis Shares Her Reality Regrets, Reveals She Still Blushes About Giving Bachelor Ben Flajnik Kissing Advice on TV

Jamie Otis recalls stopping Ben Flajnik from kissing her on The Bachelor because he was coming in too hot.

During a game of “Reality TV Regrets,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn’t regret teaching Flajnik, 39, how to smooch, but it was a risky move.

“I can’t believe we’re going there.”

“That was literally a decade ago,” Otis said, referring to the awkward 2012 television kiss.

“I’m still blushing about this.”

“How could you not? I have no regrets,” says the author.

The Bachelor Pad alum recalled the California native approaching her with his mouth open, which is why she directed him on national television with her hand out.

“I was painfully awkward and strange.”

That is simply my personality.

“I’m still awkward and strange,” Otis admitted.

“I used to be so self-conscious and down on myself back then.”

But it’s as if you have to grow up.

It’ll be fine.

“We weren’t supposed to be together,” says the narrator.

“I don’t like the way he kissed, obviously,” the Wifey 101 author joked, adding that the failed romance “led me to my husband, so I’m OK.”

Flajnik was engaged to Bachelor winner Courtney Robertson, but the couple split up in October 2012.

Otis, on the other hand, met his partner on a different reality show, Married at First Sight, which debuted in 2014.

While the registered nurse eventually married her TV match, Doug Hehner, she has mixed feelings about telling her now-husband that she wasn’t initially attracted to him.

“I have no qualms about saying that.”

Because we’re filming a TV show, I wouldn’t have wanted to lie to him,” the mother of two, who shares daughter Henley, 4, and son Hendrix, 7 months, with Hehner, 38, told Us.

“Clearly, I was on The Bachelor, and that seemed a little staged to me.”

Going into Married at First Sight, I thought it would be different.”

She recalled panicking on her wedding day because she “really put so much faith and trust in the experts” and was taken aback by their selection for.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.