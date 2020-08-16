Jamie Redknapp is dating Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie after splitting from ex-wife Louise in 2017

FOOTBALL pundit Jamie Redknapp is dating a Swedish model.

The former Liverpool ace, 47, was snapped with mother-of-four Frida Andersson-Lourie, 37, in Surrey.

It is the former Liverpool and England star’s first confirmed relationship since he split from his ex-wife, singer Louise, in 2017.

A source revealed that father-of-two Jamie met the mum of four through mutual friends — and that they have similar interests.

They described divorced Frida as “fun- loving and kind”, adding: “Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise and is happy to be doing it with someone who has kids too and is financially secure.

“It’s early days for Jamie and Frida, but they have grown close and are really enjoying spending time together when they can.”

Blonde Frida has modelled for designer brand Escada and is still signed to Mrs Robinson Management, an agency for older models.

She is a regular at high society London parties and is friends with actress Donna Air, 41.

Frida was photographed with Jamie last Thursday near his home in Surrey.

Wearing sunglasses and shorts, she joined him in his car after their jaunt in the balmy weather with his beloved pets.

It came after Jamie had enjoyed a surfing holiday in Cornwall earlier this month with sons Charley, 16, and 11-year-old Beau.

The source continued: “Anyone who knows Jamie knows full well that his sons are his main priority and mean everything to him, he puts them first.

But he really gets on with Frida and she has been very understanding about him juggling fatherhood and his successful TV career.

“He likes that she’s also a parent so fully appreciates the balance, she is also keen on her fitness and loves spending time at home.

“Jamie is in a great place at the moment, his career is going from strength to strength and he’s just had a really fun week with his sons learning to surf.”

The Swede lives with her young children in a lavish mansion in West London.

She is divorced from American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58.

On her Instagram profile, Frida describes herself as a “Mamma of 4 bonkers gorgeous kiddies (not sure why they turned out ­bonkers.)”

Her ex-husband co-founded asset management firm Cheyne Capital and appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List in 2013, estimated to be worth £80million.

Earlier this summer, she spent quality time with her family at a five-star £400-a-night hotel in Ibiza.

Tonight, Jamie’s spokeswoman declined to comment.

Jamie — who has been filming Sky One’s comedy panel show A League of Their Own — remains on good terms with ex Louise, co-parenting their kids.

In May he said: “I‘m sharing the kids with Louise, which has worked out really well.

“Home schooling has not been easy, though, and my respect level for teachers has gone through the roof.”

The pair had been hailed for having one of the strongest marriages in showbusiness.

But cracks began to appear after Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 when she was partnered with Kevin Clifton, who at the time was married to pro dancer Karen.

His close friendship with Louise caused tension with his wife, who was said to have warned Jamie in a phone call.

Ten months after the show ended the Redknapps announced they had separated.

Their divorce was finalised in a 25-second court hearing in December 2017.

Earlier this year, Louise revealed she was ready to find love again — and that she had her sons’ blessing.

She said: “I’m very single at the moment, which is not a good thing.”

