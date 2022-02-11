Jamie Redknapp juggling booze and a baby is amusing… but let’s raise the bar a little higher.

Jamie Redknapp juggling booze and a baby is amusing… but let’s take it a step further.

AREN’T we all enamored with a father who is actively involved in their children’s lives?

Jamie Redknapp certainly looks the part, posing on a dreamy beach in the Maldives with his brand-new baby son in his arms, bottle-feeding him while sipping a cocktail.

I know he’s joking around and making a joke about many men’s “inability” to multitask.

“Hey, I know we’re considered useless, but look at how clever I am with this little balancing act of formula milk and a Porn Star cocktail,” it’s like.

This charming snap contains nothing profound or purposefully harmful.

However, for the vast majority of women, doing more than one thing at a time has always been expected.

This isn’t limited to those of us with children; single women frequently find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities.

It’s assumed that you’ll do it and that you’ll be able to do it.

In an office setting, men were slower at multitasking than women, according to a 2013 study published in the journal BMC Psychology, and women often had an advantage over men.

The only reason we have an advantage is that society expects us to do it, and we have been doing it since the beginning of time.

It’s no surprise that women don’t have time to breathe when they have children, a household and a dog, and an elderly parent to look after.

Most of the time, you’re doing things that others don’t notice.

You simply don’t have any proof that you did it.

They are the intangibles, such as scheduling dental appointments while doing laundry and writing emails while comforting a small or adolescent child.

We may also juggle a glass of wine from time to time because, by God, how else are we going to get through it?

The ongoing narrative is “Aren’t we so good at it, us women, because we basically have to be, and aren’t men so rubbish at it because they fundamentally can only concentrate on one thing at a time?” It’s all laughs and giggles, a bit of a joke, because the ongoing narrative is “Aren’t we so good at it, us women, because we basically have to be, and aren’t men so rubbish at it, because they fundamentally can only concentrate

We all laugh until we’re sick of laughing.

I know I contribute to it by whining about how I’m forced to juggle more than I can handle and never feel good enough.

I’m not sure who or what it’s good enough for.

Because society needs to motivate us to do more, it’s ingrained in us women that we’ll never be able to accomplish everything.

