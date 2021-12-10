Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ lawyer, makes no apologies for his comments on ‘Disgrace’ Britney Spears’ lawyer makes no apologies for his comments on ‘Disgrace’

Jamie Spears’ Attorney Says Everything About Britney Spears’ ‘Disgrace’

Britney Spears regained official control of her estate on Wednesday, after 13 years of being held captive by her father, Jamie Spears.

Judge Brenda Penny “once again acknowledged that Britney Spears is a free, independent woman and can live how she wants,” according to Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, who also called Jamie a “disgrace.”

Jamie Spears’ father, according to Rosengart, had been avoiding deposition rather than cooperating with the process.

“My law firm and I noticed Jamie Spears, so we served papers for his deposition,” Rosengart explained.

“The first time he was deposed, he did not show up.

The second time he was supposed to testify, he didn’t show up.

So he hasn’t been deposed yet, but he will be in this case, and I am looking forward to hearing from him.”

If Jamie refuses to cooperate, Rosengart’s team will take further action.

“We will file a motion to compel if necessary to obtain his deposition, which is required by law,” Rosengart continued.

“We will file a motion to compel if he continues to refuse to take his deposition,” she says.

“Good afternoon, Mr.

Rosengart concluded, “Spears is a disgrace and her conservator has been suspended.”

Spears’ legal battle is far from over, with her next hearing scheduled for January 19, 2022, to sort out many of the case’s financial details and fees.

On November, the judge ruled in favor of ending the conservatorship.

The number twelve is a number that is

“As of today, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Rosengart said outside the court that day, according to CNN.

What’s next for Britney is up to one person, Britney, for the first time in about a decade.”

In recent years, fans and outside observers have questioned why the conservatorship has lasted for more than a decade.

Spears made her first public comments about her conservatorship in court in June, making shocking allegations against her guardians.

She claimed she was forced to use a contraceptive device because she couldn’t get pregnant.

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Holds Nothing Back in Comments on ‘Disgrace’ Jamie Spears