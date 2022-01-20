Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney Spears’ Room, According to a Former FBI Special Agent

Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney Spears’ Bedroom, According to Former FBI Special Agent

Jamie Spears allegedly planted a “secret recording device” in Britney Spears’ bedroom, according to an investigation. The allegation was first made in The New York Times last year.

After an investigation, a private investigator and former FBI agent found that Jamie Spears illegally recorded daughter Britney Spears in her bedroom.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, filed a declaration from Sherine Ebadi in court on Jan.

18, ahead of a scheduled hearing in January.

(19.)

According to the documents obtained by E! News, the former FBI special agent “corroborated” Jamie’s claim that Black Box Security “placed a secret recording device in Ms.

The bedroom of Britney Spears.”

Ebadi (who is now an associate managing director in Kroll Associates’ Forensic Investigations and Intelligence practice, which was hired by Britney’s law firm) said she came to the conclusion after speaking with Alex Vlasov, a former Black Box Security employee who first made the allegation to The New York Times last year.

“All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court,” Jamie’s lawyer said at the time, in response to detailed questions from the Times.

Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court were aware of and consented to his actions.

Jamie’s track record as conservator — as well as the court’s endorsement of his actions — speak for themselves.”

According to the most recent filing, Ebadi personally debriefed Vlasov at the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, “following publication of these troubling allegations” and “at the direction of counsel for Ms.

“Spears,” says the character.

“I confirmed the New York Times’ reporting on Mr.

Ms. Spears was one of the targets of Spears’ extensive surveillance efforts.

Spears’ attorney-client communications and private conversations in her bedroom,” she wrote, adding that Vlasov was “highly trustworthy.”

According to the investigator, when Vlasov began working at Black Box in 2012, the company was already monitoring Britney’s phone. She “personally reviewed” communications from Vlasov’s personal devices that allegedly showed Black Box’s monitoring.

According to Ebadi, “Black Box was initially responsible for suggesting that a secret listening device be planted in Ms.

Mr. Spears’ room, but

Spears ‘liked’ the concept and gave the go-ahead for the installation.”

“The Black Box employee who placed the secret device in the pop star’s bedroom did so by duct-taping it behind…,” she claimed.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Former FBI Special Agent Concludes Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney Spears’ Bedroom