Jamie Watson is the husband of Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who rose to fame as a child actress on Nickelodeon, put her career on hold when she started a family.

Jamie Watson has been married to Britney Spears’ sister since 2014.

Watson, 39, is a Louisiana native who met Spears, 30, in 2010 after her divorce from Casey Aldridge, her baby daddy.

He currently owns and operates a business that sells electronics to businesses.

Watson described himself as a “normal guy with a normal job” in the TLC special “Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out,” which aired back in 2016.

He even admitted that when they first met, he had no idea who Spears was.

On June 25, 2021, following Britney’s emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing, Watson spoke out in support of his sister-in-law.

Watson told the New York Post at the time, “I can assure you her family loves her and only wants the best for her.”

“I wouldn’t spend time with people who weren’t.”

Who wouldn’t want to be on Britney’s side?”

Britney spoke out in open court for the first time in over 13 years in June of 2021, about the conservatorship that was put in place in 2008.

The conservatorship was described by Britney as “stupid” and “abusive.”

Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court announced the end of Britney’s conservatorship on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Ivey Joan Watson, the couple’s three-year-old daughter, was born in 2018.

“Ivey has brought us so much joy in these past three years, it was only fair that we had a celebration just for IVEY, with all of the things that fill her little spirit up with the same joy and love she shares with everyone around her,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post commemorating Ivey’s third birthday in April 2021.

Watson is the stepfather to Spears’ other child, Maddie Briann Aldridge, 13, despite the fact that the couple only has one child together.

Spears announced her pregnancy at the age of 16 in 2008.

She was starring in the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 at the time, but it was canceled due to her pregnancy.

Spears spoke to PEOPLE magazine after Ivey’s birth in 2018 about being a mother for the second time.

“As we all know, my last pregnancy was a whirlwind,” she explained.

“I would say that being a mother is being a mother: there should be no excuse for not being a great mother, whether you’re in your teens or not.”

It doesn’t matter how old you are.”

The only difference between Maddie’s and Ivey’s pregnancies, according to Spears, is the amount of support they received…

