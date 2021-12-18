Jan Morris’ Allegorizings, a joyful conclusion to a remarkable life, receives a positive review.

Jan Morris’ Allegorizings is a joyful conclusion to a remarkable life.

This essay collection, which includes everything from grief reflections to the joy of water bottles, is a fitting tribute to the great travel writer, journalist, and historian.

Jan Morris wrote with such aplomb that she could make a hot-water bottle sound enthralling – and she did.

One of the short pieces in the journalist, travel writer, and historian’s posthumous essay collection, Allegorizings, focuses on the humble object (her luxury on Desert Island Discs).

The book’s meditations on profound and whimsical subjects provide a whistle-stop tour of Morris’s enquiring psyche and resurrect her voice with uncanny vitality, as evidenced by the freewheeling tribute to its “transcendental allure.”

Morris died in November at the age of 94, bringing an end to a life marked by yearning and change.

She wrote nearly 50 books, including Conundrum, a groundbreaking memoir about her childhood realization “that I had been born into the wrong body” and her gender reassignment, which she began in her mid-thirties.

She described her predicament as “a kind of divine allegory,” and she felt it was spiritual.

Her physical and intellectual restlessness was fueled by a lifelong search for meaning, and she became one of Britain’s most influential travel writers as a result.

She interpreted herself in the same way she interpreted her surroundings – the conflict between her English and Welsh sides, her masculine and feminine identities – and saw life as something that could be interpreted in a variety of ways.

The collection is a tonic, but it was inspired by the loss of a baby daughter, Virginia.

Morris and her wife Elizabeth had four other children, but Morris lamented the loss of the daughter she had never met.

When she realized she was approaching death, she decided to write some “high-minded letters” to Virginia “in the manner of Lord Chesterfield,” the 18th-century statesman whose instructive letters to his son were published, as she explains in the introductory “Pre-mortem.”

She only had two axioms to impart, unlike him: the importance of kindness and the belief in life’s multiple meanings.

The articles that followed, written between the late 2000s and 2013, have a loose travel theme.

Each vignette focuses on a journey, a place, a person, or a phenomenon, revealing glimpses of Morris’s past – serving as an army officer in wartime Trieste and reporting on the 1953 Mount Everest expedition, for example.

In a single.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Allegorizings by Jan Morris, review: A joyful coda to a remarkable life