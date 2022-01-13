Jana Duggar and her twin brother John David were SNUBBED by their family on their 32nd birthday because no one remembered them.

Jana Duggar and her twin brother John David are SNUBBED by their family on their 32nd birthday because no one remembers them.

Jana and John David DUGGAR were snubbed by their family on Wednesday as they celebrated their 32nd birthdays.

The rest of the family has been spending less time online since Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges, and Jana and John David have felt the effects.

Despite having a large family, no one reached out to Jana and John David via social media to wish them a happy birthday.

The couple, who are both active on Instagram, didn’t have any birthday tributes from family or friends to share on their own pages.

While the Duggar family has been posting less since Josh’s guilty verdict, many have continued to share family updates and holiday celebrations, such as Christmas and New Year’s.

The twins were ignored by their Counting On siblings and parents because their 32nd birthday was not one of the holidays marked with a social media post.

Jana shared a few days before her birthday that she got to spend some time with her mother Michelle and some of her sisters.

She shared photos from their “lunch and shopping” outing, in which they all smiled for the camera at the restaurant before posing inside one of the stores they visited.

Jana posted a cryptic message about being “bitter” just before turning 32, despite the fact that she is the only adult Duggar daughter who is single and still lives at home.

Despite being the family’s eldest daughter, she currently resides at her family’s Arkansas compound and is “forbidden” from moving out until she marries.

Jana shared the message on social media, along with a photo of the actress on the beach, her back to the camera.

Users on Reddit sympathized with the TV star, believing the quote was about her relationship status.

Jana is famous for not having married, which is unusual in fundamental Baptist circles given her other adult siblings’ frequent marriage and baby announcements.

“She’ll be 32 in a few days and shares a bedroom with four preteens and teenagers whose diapers she once changed,” one person wrote.

“I just can’t imagine,” one person said.

It’s a minor miracle she’s still alive.”

Jana is forbidden from leaving her family’s home until she finds a husband, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun last January.

“Jana is very independent and more alpha than her sisters,” the source continued, “but she won’t be able to get a place of her own until she meets someone her family approves of.”

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.