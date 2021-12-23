Jana Duggar, her brothers, and friends celebrate Christmas at a holiday theme park only a few weeks after Josh is sentenced to prison.

Just weeks after Josh’s arrest, Jana Duggar, her brothers, and friends celebrate Christmas at a holiday theme park.

JANA Duggar celebrated the holidays by going to a Christmas theme park with her brothers and friends just weeks after her brother Josh was sentenced to prison.

Earlier this month, the oldest Duggar sibling was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography.

Jana isn’t letting her brother’s legal issues get in the way of her holiday cheer, as evidenced by photos she shared on social media from the outing.

The 31-year-old shared a series of photos of the group at the Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Stone County, Missouri, enjoying the festive lights and desserts.

Everyone gathered in front of a tunnel of multi-colored lights, bundled up in their winter gear, in a flash.

“Merry Christmas,” she wrote in the caption.

Jana posed with her brothers Jase, James, and Jed while eating pickles and doughnuts in two other photos.

In a post, the reality star also included a video of the day’s highlights.

Jana captured the group touring the festive city, browsing through shops, and enjoying music sung by carolers, all set to Luther Vandross’s song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

They also took an old-fashioned train ride, saw a play, and took numerous photos along the way.

The group stayed late into the night to admire the town, which was decked out in holiday decorations and featured a light show illuminated by a massive Christmas tree.

She captioned the photo, “Christmastime has arrived!”

Following a nearly two-week-long trial, her brother Josh, 33, was sentenced to prison on December 9.

Jana was present at the trial, as were many of her other siblings, to show their support.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 and charged with possessing and receiving child pornography.

He was taken into custody at the Washington County Jail shortly after his guilty verdict, where he was placed in solitary confinement away from other inmates for his safety until his sentencing next year.

Josh was transferred to federal prison for the crime during his sentencing and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for each count.

Jana was charged in September 2021 with endangering the welfare of a child, just days after her brother’s fate was decided.

At the time, the TV personality posted bail of (dollar)430.

Jana’s next court date, according to a clerk, will be on January 10, 2022, at 1.30 p.m.

