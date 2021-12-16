Jana Duggar is accused of child endangerment.

What are Jana Duggar’s child endangerment charges?

JANA Duggar is an American television personality and author best known for her roles on the reality television shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

Duggar finally spoke up about the incident, calling it a “scary accident.”

Jana, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in September of 2021.

Bail was set at (dollar)430 at the time for the TV personality.

Jana’s next court date, according to a clerk, will be on January 10, 2022, at 1.30pm.

The news of her arrest was first reported by Without a Crystal Ball.

Jana took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to express her feelings about the situation.

“I prefer a more private life, but I’m aware that because of my last name, everything we do is subject to public scrutiny and interest, particularly at this time.”

“The raw facts: A few months ago, I was babysitting when one of the kids wandered outside alone,” she claimed.

“A bystander saw the child and alerted the authorities.

“A written citation was issued, as well as a follow-up with child welfare, which determined that it was an accident and that the child was unharmed.”

“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment,” the Counting On alum said.

“It all happened so fast, and it was terrifying.”

Jana’s sister, Jessa, 29, took to social media to claim that the incident had been “sensationalized” by the media.

“I’m getting messages about Jana’s headlines.

In the end, it was an unintentional error.

“She was babysitting, and one of the kids managed to sneak out the door unnoticed, but everything turned out okay.”

“Could’ve happened to anyone,” Jessa continued on Instagram.

Because of other current family circumstances, the media is sensationalizing this, which irritates me greatly.”

