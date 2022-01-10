Jana Duggar posted a quote about being “bitter” after Josh Duggar’s trial and child endangerment charges.

Jana Duggar is the Duggar family’s oldest daughter, and she keeps fans up to date on what’s going on in her family’s life via Instagram.

Jana, on the other hand, got herself into some trouble after Josh Duggar’s trial, when she almost went to court on child endangerment charges.

Jana used her Instagram Stories to share a quote about bitterness on September 9, 2022.

Here’s what she had to say about it.

In the aftermath of Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Counting On fans have continued to follow the Duggar family, wanting to know what’s going on.

So, where has Jana Duggar disappeared to?

Even though she is nearly 32 years old, Jana continues to live with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jana did not follow the typical Duggar pattern of courting and marrying young.

Many fans assumed she was dating a Wissmann family member, but that appears to be over now.

She appears to be the one who documents Duggar family events, such as their Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, more recently.

She’s also putting the charge of child endangerment behind her.

Jana took to Instagram before the charge was settled out of court in January 2022 to explain what had happened.

“The police were called by a passerby who saw the child,” she wrote.

“A written citation was issued, as well as a follow-up with child welfare, which determined that it was an accident and that the child was unharmed.”

Jana Duggar’s Instagram account appears to be more active recently than it was during Josh Duggar’s trial.

She may have revealed her feelings to Duggar family followers on September 9, 2022.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories that she has “a reason to be bitter,” which could be a reference to all of the negative press her family has been receiving.

The quote begins, “You may have a reason to be bitter, but that doesn’t mean you have a right to be bitter.”

“Let God reveal it to you.”

Allow His Grace to take it away and replace it with His goodness.”

“God is the God who heals! Put everything in His hands and let Him heal you! He will refresh you,” she wrote beneath the quote.

Allow Him to work in your life,” she added, along with a quote from the book of Corinthians, “God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction.”

Jana Duggar shared a few photos from her recent shopping trip with…

