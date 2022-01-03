Jana Duggar reveals her yearly goals, admitting one was a “sad decision.”

Jana Duggar reveals her ‘goals for the year,’ one of which she admits was a “sad decision.”

JANA Duggar revealed her “goals for the year” and admitted that one of her goals had turned into a “sad decision.”

Jana, 31, posted an Instagram photo of her plans for the year 2022.

Because she needed to “drink more water,” there was a container on top of the table next to the lit candle.

The Counting On alum planned to “read through the whole Bible by the end of the year,” with the religious text opened to “Genesis.”

Jana made the “sad decision” to “avoid the McDonalds drive-through.”

Her “downfall” would be their “fries,” she said.

“I’m not sure why that one is so hard, but it is for me!” Jana argued.

The reality star then asked her fans about their New Year’s resolutions.

Jana was charged on September 10 and posted (dollar)430 bail, according to court documents, at the beginning of December 2021.

Jana’s next court date has been set for January 10th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., according to a clerk who spoke with The Sun.

These charges can be classified as a “class A or B misdemeanor” in Arkansas, with penalties ranging from jail time to fines.

The first to report the news of her arrest was Without a Crystal Ball.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone,” Jana wrote on Instagram.

“A bystander saw the child and alerted the authorities.

“This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare, who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed,” the TLC star concluded.

Jana’s brother Josh, 33, was also found guilty of child pornography charges and taken into custody in early December.

The son of Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography back in April 2021.

Following the jury’s decision, the former TLC star could face up to 20 years in prison for each count of guilt.

In about four months, he will be sentenced.

Josh’s attorneys intend to file an appeal.

Jana decided just before Christmas 2021 that she would not let her brother’s guilty verdict and legal problems ruin her holiday cheer.

The TV star was photographed with her brothers and friends at the Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, Missouri, as they enjoyed the festive lights and desserts.

