Jana Duggar, who is still the only adult sister at home without a husband at the age of 31, has posted a cryptic quote about being “bitter.”

Jana Duggar, who is the only adult sister at home without a husband, has posted a cryptic quote about being “bitter.”

JANA Duggar wrote a cryptic Instagram post about being “bitter” because she is the only adult sister who is single and still lives at home.

The eldest Duggar daughter is currently residing at her family’s Arkansas compound and has been “forbidden” from leaving until she marries.

Jana, 31, shared the message on Facebook, along with what appeared to be a photo of the actress on the beach with her back to the camera.

Walking barefoot on the sand, the reality star wore a knee-length light blue and white striped sundress and a wide brimmed hat.

She twirled her long brown curly hair between her fingers as she gazed out at the view of the beach.

“You may have a reason to be bitter, but that doesn’t mean you have a right to be bitter,” the quote says alongside the snap.

“Let God reveal it to you.”

Allow God’s grace to wash it away and His goodness to take its place.”

“God is the God who heals! Put it all in His hands and let Him heal you! He will refresh you,” she wrote as an inspirational message.

Allow him to have his way with you.”

“God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our afflictions,” Jana said at the end of her blog post.

Users sympathized with the TV star on Reddit, believing the quote was about her relationship status.

Jana is famous for not having married, which is unusual in fundamental Baptist circles given her other adult siblings’ frequent marriage and baby announcements.

“She’ll be 32 in a few days and shares a bedroom with four preteens and teenagers whose diapers she once changed,” one person wrote.

“I just can’t imagine,” one person said.

It’s a little remarkable that she’s still functioning.”

Jana was desperate to marry, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun in January, because she is forbidden from leaving her family’s home until she finds a husband.

“Jana is very independent and more alpha than her sisters,” the source continued, “but she can’t get a place of her own until she meets someone her family approves of.”

“Because the Duggars are so religious, they wouldn’t agree with her moving out and living alone, or with a friend or boyfriend; it’s frowned upon, it’s ridiculous, but it’s always been that way.”

“She wants to leave the nest, but it’s difficult because she needs to find the right guy, which is a goal for all of the girls, and she despises being the only single sister.”

“Jana enjoys doing things on her own and doing DIY, but she isn’t the most…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.