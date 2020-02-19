Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Ready to “Rebuild” After “Interesting End” to 2019

Every day is a new day to rebuild.

It’s no secret that Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage. In fact, the couple faced split speculation at the end of 2019 after some social media behavior raised eyebrows amongst loyal fans.

But in a new Instagram post shared Wednesday morning, it’s clear these two are united in 2020.

“2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years. (We even watched the ball drop),” Jana shared on Instagram with her 1.9 million followers. “There’s nothing wrong with a redo and there’s no better time to rebuild than now. #rebuildingtogether #happynewyear.”

While their destination remains a secret, it appears the couple was able to enjoy quality time by the fire, learn archery and participate in some hikes in the great outdoors.

“We made it to the top!!! I had lots of ‘Dear God, please help me through my anxiety and not let my head over power me.’ I wanted to turn around but man would I have been robbed of this view and the feeling of making it,” Jana shared. “I’m starting to think now of all the things I’ve held myself back from….I’m gonna force myself a little bit more to get outta my comfort zone for fear of anxiety. I’m sick of wearing that. It’s not mine and I don’t want it anymore!”

At the start of the new year, fans speculated about Jana and Mike’s marriage when the One Tree Hill star took to Instagram with a cryptic message.

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end….and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” she wrote. The co-founder of the Moms And Babes Box also removed (then added) the word “wife” from her Instagram bio and Mike’s name from their podcast page.

And after Mike was absent from the iHeartRadio podcast he co-hosts with his wife for one month, listeners later learned some insight into their end to 2019.

“The reality is there was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery but again, it wasn’t a physical acting out so that’s why I’m very careful and I do want to protect you as well because I don’t want people to think that it was a physical relapse but it was also such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me in our relationship,” Jana shared in a recent episode of the Whine Down podcast. “I’ve always said it’s not about the act. It’s about the lie. It’s about the discovery because that brings me back to day one of the discovery.”

The couple also said they currently in therapy and confident that better days are ahead. ” We can…we will….we must,” Jana shared on Instagram before celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband.