Jana Kramer Discusses the New Traditions She’s Started Since Her Split From Mike Caussin: A Christmas Tree in the Bedroom and More

Jana Kramer talks about the new traditions she’s started since her divorce from Mike Caussin, including a Christmas tree in the bedroom and more.

After divorcing Mike Caussin earlier this year, Jana Kramer gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour of her holiday home decorations and revealed a few major changes she’s made for Christmas.

“Because this is the first year making new traditions [since my divorce], I wanted to start a whole new tradition,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, told Us while displaying her third Christmas tree.

“As a result, I decided to include a tree in the master suite as well, because trees just make me happy.”

The Christmas in Louisiana actress said she usually has a fake tree in the dining room and a real tree in the living room.

The bedroom tree is one of many new traditions Kramer plans to start with her two children, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3.

The singer of “I Got the Boy” has two children with Caussin, 34, whom she divorced in April after five years of marriage.

“This Christmas, I’m most looking forward to making new memories with my kids,” the Love at First Bark star told Us.

“I’m savoring every moment and counting myself lucky that it’s just the three of us.”

And we’re content and healthy.”

“We’re also going to make some cookies,” the host of the “Whine Down” podcast continued, “because that was always a tradition growing up with my mom, too.”

Kramer, who divorced the former NFL player in July, also showed Us one of her childhood Christmas decorations.

“I basically stole it from my mom because it’s my absolute favorite decoration ever,” she said of the wooden piece that spins and plays Christmas songs.

“Reminds me of when I was a kid in Michigan.”

It now resides in my office and brings back fond memories.”

The “Voices” singer previously told Us about the toll the holidays are taking on her post-divorce.

“It’s so emotional for me that I can’t even talk about it without crying.”

While promoting Lifetime’s Holiday Fix Up in November, Kramer told Us, “It’s going to be rough.”

Kramer noted that she had said at the time that people’s Christmas lights made her “sad.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Jana Kramer Shares New Traditions She’s Started After Mike Caussin Split: A Christmas Tree in the Bedroom and More