Jana Kramer has how many kids?

Jana Kramer has how many children?

Jana Kramer, a country music singer, divorced Mike Caussin in April 2021 after a 6-year marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in July, and the ex-couple appears to be getting along in their new lives.

Kramer and Caussin have a 5-year-old daughter named Jolie Rae and a 2-year-old son named Jace Joseph.

Kramer and Caussin struggled to conceive their first child and turned to IVF for help.

Kramer had a chemical miscarriage early in her pregnancy, but she was able to conceive naturally and give birth to their first child.

Kramer had two miscarriages after the couple decided to try for a second child, the second of which was lost at 9 weeks.

Following the announcement that she was expecting their second child, Kramer opened up about her three miscarriages in 2018.

She expressed her desire to help others who had suffered a similar loss in a tearful video.

“It’s sad because when you find out you’re pregnant, you want to shout it from the rooftops and tell everyone, but you don’t because of things like this.”

Instead, you’re left alone with this overwhelming sense of isolation,” Kramer explained.

In August of 2014, Kramer met NFL player Mike Caussin on Twitter, and the two were engaged on Kramer’s 31st birthday four months later.

When Mike Caussin joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted tight end in 2010, he was a free agent.

Caussin was relegated to the practice squad on September 5, 2010, just a few weeks into the season, before joining the Buffalo Bills on December 1, 2010.

On August 13, 2013, he was placed on the Bills’ injured reserve list, but the Bills re-signed him on March 11, 2014, and he was traded to the Washington Redskins in July 2014.

On August 24, that year, he was placed on the injury reserve list once more, and he retired in 2015 due to multiple injuries, including to his hip, knee, and ACL.

In May of 2015, the couple married in a private outdoor ceremony in Virginia.

They split up for a short time after their wedding in 2016, but reunited in December 2017 to renew their wedding vows.

Kramer discovered Caussin was cheating on her in August of 2016.

He went to rehab to get help for his sex addiction, but she discovered a photograph of a topless woman on his phone in October of 2019.

On their popular podcast, Whine Down w Jana Kramer and Michael…, the couple revealed all the dirty details of his extramarital affairs and sex addiction…

