Jana Kramer, Nikki Bella, and More Celebrities Who Shared TMI in 2021

Jana Kramer, Nikki Bella, and others shared every juicy detail about their personal lives throughout the year.

The country singer has never been shy about sharing her personal struggles with her fans, but after her divorce from husband Mike Caussin in April 2021, she became even more open.

“It’s still extremely difficult.”

“I’m still going to have to deal with him for the rest of my life,” Kramer said of her relationship with the ex-NFL player in a June 2021 interview on the “Unzipped” podcast.

“I wish we could just say, ‘All right, peace out.’ Like, ‘It’s been a pleasure knowing you.’

You do you.’ [But] we have children who essentially bind us together, and there’s still a lot of hate and hurt between us.”

“I’m trying my hardest to, like, lead with love, and when he doesn’t do it, I’m like, ‘Well, wait a minute, you don’t get to be mean to me,'” the Friday Night Lights alum continued.

I didn’t want this,’ so it’s difficult for me not to return to that same place, but I’m aware that he expresses his sadness in a way that is more akin to rage.”

Despite being linked to Graham Bunn, Jay Cutler, and another mystery man in the aftermath of her divorce, the “Beautiful Lies” singer admitted that she was hesitant to get back into dating six months later.

In December 2021, she said on her “Whine Down” podcast, “I feel like there’s no way that someone can be honest and it still be good.”

“I’m used to being in the middle of a battle and not being on solid ground.”

… I’d been waiting for the other shoe to drop for the past seven years.

Clearly, another shoe is about to drop, and I’m not going to be duped again.”

Bella has spoken openly about how her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev has evolved since the birth of their son Matteo in August 2020, telling Us Weekly exclusively in March 2021 that things aren’t as “hot and heavy” in the bedroom as they once were.

“It’s like leaning on someone too much when you have tired sex with each other,” the former pro wrestler said at the time.

“And it’s like, ‘OK, wait a minute..'”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Celebrities Who Shared TMI in 2021: Jana Kramer, Nikki Bella and More