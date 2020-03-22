Jana Kramer Opens Up About the ”Waves” of Emotions She’s Had Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Jana Kramer wants people to know they aren’t alone.

On Saturday, the podcast host and actress opened up about the many emotions she’s felt during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With so much uncertainty going on right now and things quickly changing, Kramer explained how this has affected her mental health.

“I think it’s important to voice how you’re feeling. If I’m being honest I’ve hit all the different waves,” she began her lengthy and relatable post on Instagram. “I was naive in the beginning, terrified last week, nervous, anxious, scared and now today I’m depressed. It hit me like a damn truck this morning. Just out of no where [sic] I started crying.”

She revealed that her emotions may have even “shocked” her husband, Mike Caussin.

“I was having guilt for feeling those emotions because I’m not sick, my family isn’t sick so how can I be upset,” she expressed. “But I believe we are entitled to feeling upset because of the times right now.”

The 36-year-old star explained that during times like this, it’s okay to ask for help.

“I think hiding in the depression isn’t good and I think reaching out and telling your friends you’re having a hard time is what you need to do,” she shared.

“So this is me saying “hey, I’m having a hard time and you’re not alone”. Can we all be kind in the comments and be there for those that are also having a hard time,” she continued. “I even texted a friend this morning saying “hey I’m not doing so good, can we talk”. Reach out. Talk to people.”

She added, “And another way I think I’m gonna get out of this rut is helping others. Helping others ALWAYS makes me feel better.”

In addition to her post, she encouraged her 1.9 million followers to participate in the “do your part challenge.”

“I just helped out 3 mommas who really needed the food, diapers etc,” she wrote, closing her Instagram caption. “And now it’s your turn.”

It appeared Jana’s post definitely struck a chord with many.

“Thank you for being honest and real ! I myself have been feeling such anxiety and depression lately . I have 3 kids and I’m trying my best to not let them see it . Scary times right now . Oh how I took normalcy for granted . Never again,” one of her follower’s wrote.

Another added, “We all get down sometimes, especially with little ones… but so much love in the world! Thanks for helping others.”

“Love this! It’s true. I’ve been going thru allllll the emotions. We all need to support one another right now,” another fan responded.

If you would like to help out during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, you can see a list of celebrities giving back and how you can participate.