Jana Kramer says she’s found ‘happiness’ with new boyfriend Ian Schinelli: ‘He encourages me with ‘love’ in the midst of my healing,’ she says.

Jana Kramer revealed her day-to-day life with new boyfriend Ian Schinelli, confirming their relationship after months of rumors.

On Tuesday, January 11, the 38-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart.”

“I have no idea what the future holds, and honestly, who does?… Everyday [sic]I continue to heal, and I know there is still a lot of work to be done, but damn it feels good to find happiness along the way.”

The Holiday Fix Up actress shared a series of photos with her new beau, including shots of the two kissing on a boat and constructing a snowman.

“To find someone who doesn’t see your scars as a problem or a challenge, but instead helps you hold them and stands by your side with love, strength, and empathy,” she added, tagging Schinelli, 36.

While the fitness trainer worked on her house the day before, Kramer joked, “I found my rental husband.”

On Monday, January 10, Schinelli tweeted the same video, writing, “Girl House.”

He had to use a pink screwdriver, so he called them “Girl Tools.”

During the Monday episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, the One Tree Hill alum tried to avoid questions about the former Navy SEAL.

After posting a TikTok video with the single dad from her bedroom earlier this month, Kramer received a flood of questions about her new man.

“I’m attempting to complete a task.”

“This is almost 40,” she captioned the hilarious takes on popular challenges, including one in which a shirtless Schinelli attempted to lift the “Voices” singer.

In one of the outtakes, the two even shared a kiss.

Kramer, on the other hand, seemed unsure about the TikTok clips during her Monday podcast.

The actress admitted, “It was cute.”

“I’m too old for TikTok.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer explained that she wasn’t ready to go public with her boyfriend despite posting photos and videos with him.

During the last few months, however, the duo has been sharing videos and photos on their Instagram Stories.

“I’m afraid of what’s going to happen to me.”

It’s a frightening experience.

On Monday, Kramer said, “Dating is scary.”

“It’s a frightening world out there.”

