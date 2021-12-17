Jana Kramer Talks About the Shirtless Mystery Man Photo and Where Did Jay Cutler Go?

Jana Kramer opened up about dating after her divorce, including her previous relationship with Jay Cutler, after she accidentally posted a photo with a shirtless mystery man.

Jana Kramer is clearing the air on her love life, past, present, and future.

Dec.

On March 15, the 38-year-old One Tree Hill actress and musician shared a photo of herself in a gray bathrobe with the letter “K” written in Sharpie over an embroidered “C,” effectively replacing her ex-husband Mike Caussin’s surname with her own.

Fans who saw the photographer, a shirtless mystery man reflected in a glass door, messaged Kramer about him.

“I didn’t notice,” the actress admitted in a December interview.

Jana Kramer’s podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, has 16 episodes.

“I don’t look at myself in the mirror.”

I won’t be able to take it down…you won’t be able to take it down because then it becomes something.”

She did not name the man and expressed her apprehension about dating again and making any romance public following her divorce from Caussin, with whom she shares two children, earlier this year.

“Me tagging him, it’s like I’m starting to like, warm up to the idea,” Kramer said, “but it’s still this like, I’m just so scared to be burned again.”

“And hearing things like, ‘Oh, you moved on too quickly,’ and ‘Oh, of course it didn’t work out because you moved on too quickly,’ and I take that stuff to heart, unfortunately.”

So I see all of that and read all of it, and I’m just terrified.

‘Oh, no, this can’t be,’ I think.

This isn’t possible.

He’s too sweet and treats me like a princess.

There’s no way, for example.

That was never going to work.

‘This isn’t true.’

“[That’s] why I haven’t been in anything that was exclusive,” Kramer said, adding that she is afraid of putting someone in the public eye only for it to implode.

More than two months after she and Jay Cutler ended their brief romance, Kramer shared an Instagram Story showing her mystery man.

“Obviously, because we went out, and he was a very public person, the whole Jay stuff became public,” she said on her podcast.

“However, because I didn’t want to talk about it, I never did.”

As a result…

