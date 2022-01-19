Jana Kramer thought her boyfriend Ian Schinelli had a’small penis’ at first: ‘Something has to be wrong with him,’ she said.

Though Jana Kramer’s romance with Ian Schinelli has grown stronger since the two went public with their relationship earlier this month, she was initially skeptical of her new man.

During a Monday, January 17 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, the 38-year-old singer said of the former Navy SEAL, 36, “He has a nice body.”

“A lot of his friends refer to him as Captain America.”

Kramer went on to gush over his physique and personality after announcing their relationship on Instagram on January 11.

“When I first met him, I thought to myself, ‘OK, he’s attractive.’

He’s got a killer body.

He’s a Navy SEAL, and he’s charming.

He’s a nice guy.

He is a decent person.

He has a little girl.

“He’s a father,” she explained to her podcast cohosts.

“And I’m like, ‘I bet he has a small penis,'” she says.

He must be suffering from some sort of illness.”

“I will say that it’s very nice,” the One Tree Hill alum said.

Late last year, Kramer and the businessman (who works in private equity) met at a party.

“I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I’m like, ‘Oh man, he’s cute, but obviously, he’s probably married,'” the Soccer Mom Madam star explained of attending the October 2021 event.

“But, to make a long story short, Andrew [East, who is married to Olympian Shawn Johnson] approached me and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy here I want you to meet.'”

“I’m like, ‘We’re at a 2-year-old kid’s party, like what are you doing? Like, please don’t try and set me up right now,” she continued. “And he’s like, ‘No seriously, he’s a really good dude, he’s the guy in the orange shirt.’ And I was like, ‘Shut up, I’ve been staring at him this entire time.’ And then we ended up meeting,

“The rest is history,” she said.

Schinelli, for one, is a close friend of the 30-year-old co-host of the “Couple Things” podcast, and the two regularly work out together.

