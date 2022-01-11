Jana Kramer’s ex-husband, Mike Caussin, is who?

Who is Jana Kramer’s ex-husband, Mike Caussin?

Jana Kramer was married to Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021.

The couple called it quits after six years of marriage and went through a tumultuous divorce.

Mike, 34, is a former American football tight end who played for several NFL teams during his brief career. He was born on February 26, 1987.

Mike played college football at James Madison University before being drafted, and after graduation, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mike was cut by the team after signing and went on to play for the Buffalo Bills before being waived in 2013 and signing with the Washington Football Team a year later.

Mike left the game due to a number of injuries, including those to his knee, hip, and ACL.

Mike and Jana began dating in August of 2014, and they quickly fell in love.

Mike proposed on Jana’s 31st birthday in December of the same year, and the couple married five months later on May 22, 2015.

Following their hasty wedding, the couple immediately began planning a family, and on August 10, 2015, they announced their first pregnancy.

Their first child, a 5-year-old daughter named Jolie Rae, was born in January of 2016.

The couple began to have problems soon after their daughter was born, and in August of 2016, it was revealed that they had divorced after Mike had cheated on multiple women.

Following their divorce, Mike sought treatment for sex addiction, and the couple remarried in 2017 after completing an in-patient program, and then welcomed their second child, a son named Jace Joseph, two years later.

Jana filed for divorce in April 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized by July.

“ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that that Wife, Jana Rae Caussin, is hereby awarded an absolute divorce from Husband, Michael John Caussin, on the grounds of irreconcilable differences,” the final decree read.

The exes were not allowed to “speak badly of each other or the members of the other parent’s family” under their permanent parenting plan order.

Jana was ordered to pay Mike (dollar)3,200 in child support and was given primary custody of the children.

Jana spoke out about co-parenting with the former athlete after their divorce, admitting to crying and screaming due to the circumstances.

Jana is now in a new relationship with Ian Schinelli, whom she met less than a year ago.

Jana posted a photo of herself and…

