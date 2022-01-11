Jana Kramer’s Fear of Revealing Rumored Boyfriend Ian

Jana Kramer Is “Afraid” to Tell About Her Rumored Boyfriend Ian

Jana Kramer may be comfortable posting photos and videos of her new boyfriend on social media, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to make the relationship public.

Jana Kramer is keeping her relationship status a secret for the time being.

The One Tree Hill star said she was bombarded with questions and comments from fans after sharing several social media posts featuring a guy named Ian, and “literally every single one” was about her dating life.

‘Who’s the boy?’ ‘Is he your boyfriend?’ ‘Who’s the guy in your Stories?’ ‘Hope he’s your guy and makes you happy.’ ‘Who’s the guy you’re hanging out with?’ Jana said on her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast on Jan.

9, recalling only a few messages

Following her divorce from Mike Caussin in 2021, the 38-year-old actress confessed that she is “scared” to reveal the new man in her life and is taking things “day by day.”

“Dating is scary,” she admitted without confirming that they were dating.

“It’s a frightening world out there.”

“It’s very scary,” Jana stated again.

I’m terrified, I’ll admit it.”

After six years of marriage, Jana filed for divorce from Mike in April.

Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3, are their children.

Ian, who describes himself online as a “girl dad” who is “not an athlete,” has appeared in a number of Jana’s recent photos and videos.

On her Instagram Stories, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer began the new year by posting a photo of the couple hugging a snowman.

January 1st,

4, they shared outtakes from a TikTok video they collaborated on.

When they both posted photos to Instagram from the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in the Florida Keys, fans assumed they were on vacation together.

Jana captioned a photo of herself paddling boarding at the resort with, “Taking a minute to reflect on the last few days of peace and joy chasing.”

On December, Ian shared photos from the same resort.

“New experiences to share,” writes number fourteen in a letter.

There are new challenges to overcome.

In my life, I’ve met new people.

I actually celebrated my birthday for the first time in more than a decade (or more).”

