Jana Kramer’s Love Life: Engagements, Marriages, Divorces, and More

Jana Kramer’s love life could be the basis for a great country song.

The “I’ve Done Love” singer has been open and honest with her fans about her love life, both past and present.

Kramer recently filed for divorce from her third husband, Mike Caussin, announcing their divorce in April 2021 after six years together.

“I’ve had it with y’all.

I’ve put in a lot of effort into my love life.

I’ve made up my mind.

I’ve put in the effort.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing left to give.”

“I’m at a point where I just can’t fight any longer.”

It’s past time to begin the process of recovery.

Thank you for all of your love, heart, and support; you’ve fought alongside me on this journey in many ways, and I appreciate it.

I’ll always encourage you to keep fighting, but you can’t do it by yourself.

“

The news of their breakup came four years after Us Weekly revealed exclusively that the former NFL player had been unfaithful.

For years, the two tried to work through Caussin’s sex addiction before calling it quits.

Kramer had been married twice before meeting Caussin.

The One Tree Hill star revealed she was in an abusive marriage when she was 19 years old during her appearance on Dancing With the Stars in 2016.

Kramer married actor Johnathon Schaech for a short time a few years later.

After only a month of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in the summer of 2010.

Kramer has maintained that she believes in love and marriage, despite her rocky relationship history.

She called herself a “total love addict” in 2018.

“I have a number of meetings that I need to attend.”

“[Mike and I] were both love addicts attracted to each other,” she said on the podcast “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad.”

“Because we were both sick, we had to move quickly.”

I was out if you didn’t tell me you love me within two weeks, or if I didn’t make you fall in love with me within two weeks.

It was always a challenge for me to persuade the guy to do that… It’s bad.

Addiction to love, for example, is real.

“It’s a disaster.”

Kramer and Caussin’s divorce was officially finalized three months after they split up, according to Us.

“That was the case.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Jana Kramer’s Relationship History: Past Engagements, Marriages, Divorces and More