Jane Brucker, who rose to fame with the film Dirty Dancing, is unrecognizable 35 years later.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of DIRTY Dancing, which continues to be a timeless classic.

Jennifer Grey, the film’s female star, proved that “nobody puts Baby in the corner” by continuing her acting career and winning Dancing With The Stars in 2010.

What happened to Jane Brucker, who played Lisa, Baby’s older sister?

The actress, who played the wannabe singer who donned a bikini for her cringe-worthy performance at the holiday camp talent show, was only 29 years old at the time.

Baby and her dance teacher boyfriend Johnny (Patrick Swayze) performed THAT final dance to (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, which overshadowed her rendition of Hula Hana.

Jane, who was born in Virginia, would go on to star in Dirty Dancing, which would be the highlight of her acting career.

In 1988, she starred in the film Stealing Home, and a year later, she landed a lead role in Doctor Doctor, a medical drama on television.

Jane became a Hollywood screenwriter after her acting work dried up.

Jane, now 63, divorced her first husband, actor Brian O’Connor of Shining Time Station, in 1993, and they have a daughter, Sally, who is 31 years old.

Rachel, her 17-year-old daughter, lives in Los Angeles with her second husband, photographer Raul Vega.

Jane volunteers with the Santa Monica Virginia Avenue Project, which produces plays written by at-risk children, in addition to writing screenplays.

Jane will be a guest judge on The Real Dirty Dancing this week, so Dirty Dancing fans in the United States will be in for a treat.

Eight celebrities are preparing to be the Baby and Johnny of 2022 in the Fox dance competition.