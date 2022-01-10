Jane Seymour, who played Bond girl Jane Seymour in the film ‘Live and Let Die,’ reveals a heinous act she and Roger Moore committed before their love scenes.

Jane Seymour, the Bond girl, reveals a heinous act she and Roger Moore committed before their ‘Live and Let Die’ love scenes.

Jane Seymour has had some memorable roles over the years, including her seductive role in the blockbuster Wedding Crashers.

The British actress, however, found filming sexy scenes unsettling early in her career.

So, when she was cast as Bond girl Solitaire in the 1973 film Live and Let Die, her co-star Roger Moore suggested that they do something unappealing together before filming their bedroom scene.

Seymour previously spoke to The Telegraph about working with Moore, who played the iconic James Bond character in the film.

He was always making her laugh, she said, to the point where they had to use body doubles in one scene because they couldn’t get through it because they were laughing so hard.

“I had a truly terrible piece of dialogue in one of the film’s final scenes, which takes place on a train, and I couldn’t get it out without laughing.”

“Both Roger and I were crying and giggling like schoolchildren,” Seymour told the Mirror.

“The crew kicked me off the set, so we had to rely on body doubles to finish the job.”

Moore had a rather gross idea of how they could make their love scene less awkward when it came to filming it.

“Roger and I were having lunch together on the day of our bedroom scene when he suggested we eat liver and onions,” Seymour revealed.

“I thought he was joking until he said he wanted it to be as unappealing as possible.

I honestly had no idea what to make of it, but he’d made me laugh as usual.”

She went on to say that the scene was still “nerve-wracking, embarrassing, and not in the least sexy,” but Moore wasn’t a bad kisser.

“He was a very good, polite kisser,” Seymour admitted, “even though we didn’t have any terribly steamy scenes.”

Moore passed away on May 23, 2017, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was 89 years old at the time.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the terrible news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today,” his children wrote on social media at the time.

We’re all heartbroken.”

Seymour told the hosts of the talk show Loose Women that she met Moore a few months ago at an event…

