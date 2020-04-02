Janel Parrish’s Jewelry Collection Will Have You Spreading Good Energy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Janel Parrish is here to spread good vibes, one piece of jewelry at a time!

The former Pretty Little Liars star just released her debut jewelry collection “To The Stars” with RivalWorld and warning: you’re going to want it all!

The affordable collection features 18k gold plated brass bracelets, necklaces and earrings that promise to instill positivity and hope with every wear.

“I wanted it to be a line that had some good, positive energy behind it. That’s why it’s called ‘To The Stars,'” Janel revealed to E! News exclusively. “Everything is stars, moons and cosmic. I am very much a person who believes in the good energy of the world and what you send out is what you get back.”

Whether you layer the Stars Shine Down Choker with the Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace or simply want the cosmic-themed pieces to shine on their own, Janel’s collection will help you accessorize for any occasion or Zoom meeting.

“With jewelry, I like to layer so I wanted it to be where people could buy the whole collection if they wanted to and mix-n-match however they wanted for that day. My go-to is tiny, delicate pieces that I can layer up,” the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star revealed to us.

Regardless of how you choose to style these timeless pieces, Janel told us she wants her pieces to make you “feel hopeful especially right now. It’s a crazy time but there’s so much beauty in the world even if it feels hopeless. The universe has our back.”

If you’re in need of some good luck charms, scroll below to check out all of the cosmic-themed pieces from Janel’s “To The Stars” collection!

Looking for more unique items to help you feel confident and strong? Check out Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt‘s nine tips to feeling like your best self.