Janelle Brown Admits to Hating Christine Brown at First on ‘Sister Wives’

Janelle Brown Admits to Hating Christine Brown at First in ‘Sister Wives’

Sister Wives’ 16th season is coming to a close with three all-new episodes.

There have been a couple of major revelations in the first two installments.

Meri Brown revealed in the first part that she and her husband, Kody Brown, have not been intimate in over a decade.

Janelle Brown revealed in part 2 of the series, which aired on February 6, that when she first joined the Brown family, she “hated” Christine Brown.

Christine was her “princess,” she thought.

Christine and Janelle have developed a close friendship.

Kody has even accused the two of forming their own clique in recent years.

Christine, Janelle, and their children, according to Kody, have formed their own clique and excluded Robyn Brown and her five children.

Janelle and Christine were accused after discussing prioritizing each other over Kody and Robyn during Thanksgiving 2020.

While the two considered spending Thanksgiving together, it was more due to Janelle’s children’s closeness to Christine than to cliquishness.

Gabriel Brown, Janelle’s youngest son, revealed to Christine that she was his primary caregiver in season 16.

Christine raised Janelle’s children while Janelle was at work, and Janelle has made it clear that her children have a special bond with her.

Christine has also praised Janelle, calling her “easy to get along with” and stating that she adores Janelle’s children and enjoys their relationship.

That wasn’t always the case, though.

Janelle and Christine may have figured out their relationship now, but it wasn’t always like this.

Janelle revealed that she “hated” Christine when she first joined the family in the second installment of TLC’s tell-all episode.

The news astounded fans.

Christine and Kody married in 1994, and Janelle, who married Kody in 1993, was still relatively new to the family.

Christine was initially viewed as a “princess” by Janelle, who claimed she didn’t like her.

Janelle refused to explain why she felt that way when pressed by Sukanya Krishnan, the host of the tell-all show.

Even though the family has openly discussed their earlier relationship’s growing pains in their memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, it’s the first time Janelle has openly admitted anything but admiration for Christine.

While Christine and Janelle eventually became friends, Janelle and Meri Brown, Kody’s girlfriend, did not.

