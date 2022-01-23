Janelle Brown ‘Is Strongly Considering Separating’ From Kody Brown, according to another ‘Sister Wives’ split report.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown may be next to leave Kody Brown after he and Christine Brown split last year, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

“When Janelle said she would leave Kody, she meant it,” an insider tells Us.

“It’ll happen.”

During the Sunday, January 16, episode of TLC’s Sister Wives, the 52-year-old reality star expressed concern that her relationship with Kody, who is also 52, may be coming to an end.

“I’ve had to think long and hard about it.”

My children are almost grown, so staying is no longer necessary.

She said to the cameras, “It was a wonderful way to raise children.”

“Right now, my relationship with Kody is pretty strained.

And, you know, walking away is simple.”

In 1993, Janelle and Kody married.

Meri Brown, whom he married in 1990, and Robyn Brown, whom he married in 2010, are two of his other wives.

Because polygamy is illegal in the United States, his only legal relationship is with Robyn, 43.

Janelle has seen the positive impact that breaking up had on Christine, 49, who married Kody in 1994, according to the source.

“She sees Christine’s happiness now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is seriously considering splitting up with him as well,” the source continued.

“Christine and Janelle are close friends, and they talk about it a lot.”

In November 2021, the estranged couple announced their separation.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram at the time.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we’ll continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

We ask for your patience and kindness as we navigate through this difficult time in our family.”

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the salesman added in his own statement.

We spent many years together, and I have a great deal of admiration and respect for her.

Despite the fact that we are on different paths, we will always be committed parents.”

Another source told Us that Kody was worried about the others who were following Christine after they split up.

“At the very least.”

