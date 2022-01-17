Janelle Brown of Sister Wives admits she might ‘walk away’ from husband Kody after Christine announces she’s dumped him.

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives admits she might ‘walk away’ from husband Kody after Christine reveals she’s dumped him.

After Christine revealed that she was dumping her husband, Janelle Brown admitted that she might be “walking away” from her husband Kody Brown and the other wives.

Janelle, 52, admitted that her marriage to Kody, 53, has become “pretty strained.”

The Sister Wives star had a heart-to-heart conversation with Robyn, 43, during a recent episode titled The Teflon Queen.

Janelle talked about how the pandemic has brought their marital issues to the forefront.

“I had to make that conscious choice with myself,” she explained.

“I’ve had to consider that my children are almost grown and that staying is no longer necessary.”

“It was a wonderful way to raise children,” the TLC star added.

“Right now, our relationship with Kody is pretty strained.”

“It would be simple,” Janelle concluded.

It’s simple to leave.”

Christine, 48, recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her ex-husband, demonstrating that she has moved on.

She wore a blue and purple outfit from the Lula Roe women’s clothing line and smiled broadly at the camera.

Christine confirmed her and Kody’s divorce in November 2021, after months of rumors about their breakup.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement published on social media.

Christine had expressed her desire to return to Utah on the show, prompting the divorce.

Kody, on the other hand, was uninterested, prompting his partner to make the decision to leave him behind.

She was Kody’s third wife when they married in 1994.

Robyn, Janelle, and Meri are among Kody’s other wives.

Meri, 50, is divorced from her polygamist husband, Kody, whom she married in 1990.

Christine expressed her feelings in an Instagram Story following the split, confessing that she needed “chaos in order to function.”

“That’s strange.”

“Car confession! Does it feel like, to everyone else, the more I have to do in a day, the more effective I am?” the TV personality explained.

“It feels like I get so much done when I have a long list of things to do and have made a schedule and really, really had a plan.”

“But then on days when I don’t have that much to do, I don’t think I get anything done on those days,” Christine concluded.