Janelle Brown of Sister Wives poses with her daughter Madison and sons Gabriel and Garrison, who are embroiled in a feud with their father, Kody.

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives poses with her daughter Madison and sons Gabriel and Garrison in the midst of the children’s fight with their father, Kody.

Janelle Brown, star of SISTER WIVES, shared a photo of her smiling kids on Instagram.

‘Happy mama!’ she wrote amid a whirlwind of events in her life, including the departure of her sister-in-law Christine from the family and her children’s ongoing feud with their father, Kody Brown.

Janelle, 52, updated her Instagram page with a new photo of her four children, including Madison and Savanah, as well as Gabriel and Garrison, her sons.

The group was photographed at a round table with menus and smiles in the restaurant.

“Maddie and I had a Plexus event this weekend in Phoenix,” she captioned the picture.

As a result, the lads drove down and we had dinner together.

“Congratulations, Mama!”

Fans reacted positively to the family photo in the comments section:

“Beautiful Family! I love love how you put your beautiful kids first Janelle! You and Christine are my faves! Great moms!” one person wrote.

“Glad Kody wasn’t there to sabotage the moment,” said another.

Janelle will “reflect” on staying in a plural marriage in Sunday’s episode, according to PEOPLE.

During an outdoor meetup, Robyn Brown, 43, says, “COVID has sort of pulled this blanket off of some of our issues,” to which Janelle responds, “I actually think so too.”

“In the last few weeks, I’ve caught myself really reflecting and thinking, ‘Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'” Janelle says.

“I still choose it,” she says, “but I had to make that conscious decision.”

Janelle and Robyn are both married to Kody, who is also married to Meri Brown in a polygamous relationship.

Christine, Kody’s former wife, announced her decision to leave the polygamous family after 25 years ahead of TLC’s Season 16 premiere.

“Do we think Janelle has left too?” a Reddit user inquired.

The following proof was offered by the fan:

“This is all speculation because she hasn’t announced anything,” the fan admitted, “but it appears to me that she’s been going through some major changes.”

Janelle and Kody, both 52, have had their share of squabbles recently, culminating in a vulgar outburst in November in which Janelle told her husband to “f**k off.”

Kody threatening to evict his sons Gabrielle and Garrison from Janelle’s home for breaking Covid rules was the tipping point.

The reality dad has previously established strict Covid guidelines for his families’ holiday celebrations.

He advised Janelle to spend Thanksgiving alone because her sons had been seeing too many people over the holidays and were endangering everyone else’s health…

