Janelle Brown on ‘Sister Wives’: ‘I Just Don’t Know’ About Having a Deeper Relationship With Robyn

Janelle Brown on Her Reluctance to Have a Deeper Relationship With Robyn — ‘I Just Don’t Know’ ‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown on Her Reluctance to Have a Deeper Relationship With Robyn

Robyn Brown says she wants to have a closer sister-wife relationship with Janelle Brown in part two of the Sister Wives tell all reunion.

Janelle, on the other hand, isn’t so sure about it.

“I just don’t know,” she explained to the hose.

During the month of February,

Robyn discusses her struggle to build relationships with her sister wives in the sixth episode of Sister Wives.

“You know, I had a conversation with Janelle recently where I said, ‘Well, hey, let’s figure this out, you know,'” she explains.

I’d like to have a positive sister-wife relationship.

I’m aware that they exist.”

Janelle was hesitant to deepen their relationship, according to Robyn.

‘And she sort of said, ‘Well, you know, I’ll have to think about that,'” she explained.

Janelle explained why she is hesitant to have a more intimate relationship with Robyn as a sister-wife.

“There is some history there in the past,” she says, “but I’m kind of like, ‘Ugh, do I want to do this again?'”

She stated that she felt caught off guard during that particular conversation.

“It felt like I was being put on the spot,” she says.

And I’m like, ‘I’m not sure.’

‘I’m not sure.'”

Janelle was asked if she wants to be in a relationship with Robyn by the host.

“Yes,” she confirms.

I believe so, but I’m not sure.”

She explains that she and Christine have such a close relationship because they both raised children together.

“It was just one of those things that happened because we were raising kids together,” she explained.

Kody believes that Janelle and Christine have formed a “clique” that isn’t welcoming to the other wives in Part 2 of the reunion.

Christine responds yes when asked if she and Janelle are in a clique by the host.

“I’m not trying to be someone I’m not.”

Janelle is a piece of cake to work with.

Janelle is a breeze to work with.

She’s a joy to be around.

After all these years, we’ve finally figured each other out.”

Janelle stated that she and Christine do not belong to a clique and that she is not “excluding” anyone.

And that she only went where she felt more “welcome” during the pandemic, which happened to be with Christine.

Christine now lives in Utah with her older children after her divorce from Kody.

Janelle and Christine have remained close since their breakup, even to the point of going…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.