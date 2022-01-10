Is Janelle Brown still opting for ‘Plural Marriage’ with Kody on ‘Sister Wives’?

Is Janelle Brown still choosing ‘Plural Marriage’ with Kody on ‘Sister Wives’?

Janelle Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ is undecided about marrying Kody in a plural marriage.

On the January 9 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown admits that she’s not sure if she still wants to marry Kody Brown in a plural marriage.

After a peaceful Thanksgiving away from the rest of the family, she wonders if plural marriage is still the best option for her and her children.

The Brown family was divided into three groups for Thanksgiving 2020.

Because of Kody’s strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules, Janelle had to choose between her two older sons, Garrison and Gabriel Brown.

A clip from the episode (via Instagram) is as follows:

This was shared by TLC (@tlc).

Following Christine’s lead, Janelle chose to see her children over being with the rest of the family.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, and Robyn’s five children all spend their holidays with their families in Flagstaff.

Janelle, on the other hand, went to see her sister in Utah.

Christine and her daughter Aspyn spent Thanksgiving in Utah.

Could it be that Janelle regrets joining a plural family? According to the preview for Sister Wives’ January 16 episode, Janelle and Robyn are talking about the family’s future.

“COVID has lifted the veil on some of our problems,” Robyn says.

“These things were there before this,” Robyn explains, while Janelle confesses to her sister-in-law, “I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks, kind of reflecting.”

“Is plural marriage still a possibility?” says the narrator.

On Sister Wives, Janelle is torn between her children and Kody.

Since Kody implemented strict rules, Janelle’s children have been unable to see him without being socially isolated.

Kody has told her that she should kick their older sons out because they work outside the house.

As a result of Janelle’s refusal, Kody has stopped visiting her.

“If I had to choose, I’d pick my kids over Kody,” she said.

“I’m just doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Janelle has found it difficult to cope with being alone during the pandemic.

She says, “I mean, I miss him.”

I think it’s terrible that he hasn’t come over at all this summer.”

Is it possible that Janelle will be the next to leave Kody?

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news is brief.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

TLC (@tlc) retweeted a post.