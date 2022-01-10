Janelle Brown says her kids ‘orbit’ around Christine on ‘Sister Wives,’ but is she the next to abandon Kody?

Janelle Brown tells her sister wife, Christine Brown, on the Jan 9 episode of Sister Wives that her children “orbit” around her.

Is it safe to assume that now that Christine and her husband, Kody Brown, have divorced, Janelle will as well?

In this episode, Janelle visits Christine to vent her frustrations about her explosive argument with Kody.

Christine and Janelle met up socially distanced to discuss their plans to spend Thanksgiving in Utah.

They believe Kody has forced them to choose between their children and him. Here’s a clip from the most recent episode, courtesy of Instagram:

“It was so funny when we were all talking and you said, ‘Well, basically, my boys wanna do whatever Christine does,” Christine says to Janelle. “They really did,” Janelle says.

When it all came down to it, it was a no-brainer.

‘We’re going to do what Christine does,’ they say, and I say, ‘OK.'”

“I didn’t realize how much responsibility was on my shoulders,” Christine says.

I mean, I’m sorry for not being able to make it, so Janelle will not be joining us.

Because it appears that I am the main character.

But, as I previously stated, I am not guilty.

For what I needed to do, I made the right choice.”

“You’ve been such a big part of their lives since the beginning,” Janelle says to Christine.

My kids are in orbit around you in the same way that they are around me.”

“There’s a really special something about Christine for me with my kids,” Janelle says to the cameras.

For many years, while I worked, she was their primary parental figure at home.

As a result, they have a strong bond with her.”

“I just adore her kids,” Christine says.

They’re a part of who I am.

And I enjoy spending time with them all.”

Janelle says she can’t choose between her kids and Kody.

“I mean, I miss him,” she says.

I think it’s terrible that he doesn’t come over often this summer, or that he hasn’t come over at all.”

“I’d choose my kids over Kody if I had to choose,” she said.

“I’m just being.”

“Janelle needs support,” Christine says to the cameras, adding, “She’s been isolated from Kody a lot.”

She isn’t the type to travel like…

