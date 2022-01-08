Janelle Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ has how many children?

Janelle Brown’s ‘Sister Wives’: How Many Children Does She Have?

Janelle Brown is the second wife of Kody Brown and one of the stars of Sister Wives.

How many children do Janelle and Kody have after over 28 years of marriage?

Janelle met Kody in 1992 through her ex-sister-in-law, Meri Brown (soon to be sister wife).

Following their courtship, Kody welcomed Janelle into the family as his second wife.

When Janelle was 24 years old, she married Kody on January 20, 1993.

Despite the fact that they are not legally married, they have been married “spiritually” for over 28 years.

Janelle and Kody are the parents of six kids.

Christine has six biological children, Meri has one, and Robyn has five children.

Janelle has six biological children, but she considers her sister wives’ nine daughters and three sons to be her own.

Logan Taylor, Janelle and Kody’s first child, was born within the first year of their marriage.

Now he’s 27, and he’s still going strong.

Their daughter, Maidson Rose, was born the following year, and she is now 26 years old.

Then they had Hunter Elias, their second son, who is now 24 years old.

Then there’s 23-year-old Robert Garrison.

Gabriel, who is now 20 years old, was born following that.

After that, they welcomed Savanah, their youngest daughter, who is now 17 years old.

Kody and Janelle’s six children have grown up, married, and now have their own children.

After their eldest daughter married Caleb Brush on June 4, 2016, Janelle and Kody have become grandparents.

Axel James was born in 2017, and Evangelynn Kodi was born in 2019.

Logan Petty, their son, got engaged to Michelle Petty, his fiancée, in September 2017.

On October 22, 2022, they intend to marry.

Garrison, on the other hand, recently moved out after purchasing a (dollar)336,000 home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Janelle is praised by many Sister Wives fans for being such a strong mother figure to her kids.

Kody has defended and prioritized her older sons, even though she disagrees with them staying at home past the age of 18.

Janelle can be seen on Sister Wives Season 16, which airs on TLC and Discovery(plus) on Sundays.

