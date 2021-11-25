Janelle Brown’s ‘Big Plan,’ According to Fans, Will Never Happen on ‘Sister Wives’

Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ believe Janelle Brown’s ‘Big Plan’ will never happen.

During the most recent season premiere of Sister Wives, viewers learned a lot about the Brown family’s dynamic.

While most viewers are aware that Christine Brown, Kody Brown’s third wife, has left the family, learning how she arrived at that decision has been fascinating.

While Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, has long been a fan favorite, viewers don’t think she looked good in the season premiere.

They have doubts about the alleged business plan that keeps her in Flagstaff.

Kody approached each of his wives during the season premiere of Sister Wives to discuss Christine’s desire to return to Utah.

While Kody wasn’t opposed to returning to the state where they raised the majority of their children, the rest of the family wasn’t so enthusiastic.

Janelle, Kody’s second wife, was the most obstinate foe.

Janelle made it clear that she had no intention of returning to Utah and preferred to stay in Flagstaff.

She stated that she does not want to just hang out in the state.

Janelle intends to build greenhouses and possibly open a farm-to-table restaurant in the college town, according to her.

It’s the first time fans have heard of the “big plan,” and they’re skeptical.

While Janelle claims she’s had this “big plan” for a while, this is the first time viewers have heard about it.

They are also skeptics about the idea’s viability.

While the mother of six appears to enjoy gardening, she has never expressed an interest in the restaurant industry.

Several Reddit users point out that Janelle isn’t known for her love of cooking.

In fact, on Sister Wives, she has openly expressed her dislike for cooking.

She was also one of Meri Brown’s wives who was adamant about her husband opening a bed and breakfast.

Janelle said she wasn’t comfortable with the idea because of the financial risk of working in the hospitality industry.

Robyn Brown is the reason the Browns moved to Flagstaff in the first place, according to Sister Wives fans.

They argued that Robyn wanted to accompany her son, Dayton Brown, to the state as he prepared for college.

Janelle approached the transition with caution…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

<p>[wpcc-script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]