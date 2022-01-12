Janelle, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ claims that incarceration was worse for her mental health than postpartum depression.

Janelle Brown, aka Sister Wivesstar, revealed that her depression was worse during the first few weeks of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown than when she was suffering from postpartum depression.

Because of this, she has been finding it difficult to follow her husband’s rules.

Janelle and Christine get together on Sister Wives on January 9th to let off steam about what Kody said about quarantining for Thanksgiving.

They discussed the impact of the COVID situation on their family’s mental health.

“I don’t know how Robyn’s been able to have her kids be OK with not leaving, because I wouldn’t have survived,” Christine says.

“I had to find the balance for my mental health as well,” Janelle says.

I had a really hard time the first month, the first two, three, or four weeks that Kody was gone.

If I showered and put on real clothes, that would be my major achievement for the day.

‘Cause I was having a hard time.”

“So the first two or three weeks, everybody was trying to stay at home,” Janelle explained.

Because we were told, “Stay home for two weeks, and we’ll get ahead of the curve.” So I did.

“However you want to flatten the curve.”

The Sister Wives star opened up about how difficult the first phase of the quarantine was for her mental health.

“And it was worse than postpartum,” Janelle added.

And after Gabriel, I had postpartum, so I know it was worse than postpartum.”

During Thanksgiving 2020, the Brown family was split into three groups.

Janelle had to choose between spending the holiday with her older sons, Garrison and Gabriel Brown, or Kody, due to Kody’s strict coronavirus rules.

Instead of going to Robyn and Meri’s Thanksgiving, she chose to spend it with her sons. Here’s a clip from the episode (via Instagram):

Janelle chose to see her older children rather than the rest of the family, following Christine’s example.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, and Robyn’s five children are spending the holidays at Robyn’s house in Flagstaff.

Janelle, on the other hand, flew to Utah to visit her sister.

Christine also traveled to Utah for Thanksgiving to spend time with her daughter, Aspyn, and Mitch.

Janelle’s compliance has been difficult for her…

